Union Cabinet approves formation of 22nd Law Commission

New Delhi

19 February 2020 23:29 IST

Commission has been tasked with the review of existing legislation.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to set up the 22nd Law Commission.

The Law Commission advises the government on complex legal issues. The term of the previous law panel ended last August.

The Law Ministry will now notify the new panel, which will have a three-year term.

Apart from having a full-time chairperson, the commission will have four full-time members, including a member-secretary.

Law and Legislative Secretaries in the Law Ministry will be the ex-officio members of the commission.

“It will also have not more than five part-time members,” an official statement said.

A retired Supreme Court judge or Chief Justice of a High Court will head the Commission.

“The Law Commission shall, on a reference made to it by the Central Government or suo motu, undertake research in law and review of existing laws in India for making reforms and enacting new legislation. It shall also undertake studies and research for bringing reforms in the justice delivery systems for elimination of delay in procedures, speedy disposal of cases, reduction in cost of litigation, etc.,” the statement said.

Originally formed in 1955, the commission is reconstituted every three years and so far, 277 reports have been submitted to the government.

Working papers

The last Law Commission, under Justice B.S. Chauhan (retd.), had submitted reports and working papers on key issues such as simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the Assemblies and a uniform civil code.

While it supported simultaneous polls, the Commission had said the time for a common code was not yet ripe. In 2015, a proposal was mooted to make the law panel into a permanent body either through an Act of Parliament or an executive order (resolution of the Union Cabinet).

The move was, however, shelved after the Prime Minister’s Office preferred the existing system to continue.

In 2010 as well, the then UPA government had prepared a draft Cabinet note to give statutory status to the Law Commission but the idea did not take off.