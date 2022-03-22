Union Cabinet approves continuation of National AIDS and STD Control Programme

Annual new HIV infections decline by 48% against global average of 31%

The Union Cabinet has approved continuation of National AIDS and STD Control Programme, a Central sector scheme fully funded by the Government of India from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026 with an outlay of ₹15,471.94 crore by approving phase-V of the programme.

The Phase-IV (Extension) of National AIDS and STD Control Programme concluded on March 31, 2021.

“The national AIDS response under NACP is globally considered to be an extremely successful programme. The annual new HIV infections in India have declined by 48% against the global average of 31% [the baseline year of 2010]. The annual AIDS–related deaths have declined by 82% against the global average of 42% (the baseline year of 2010). As a result, the HIV prevalence in India continues to be low with an adult HIV prevalence of 0.22%,” said the Central government.