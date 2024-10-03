ADVERTISEMENT

Union Cabinet approves 78-day bonus to Railway employees

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff

PTI

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Cabinet on Thursday (October 3, 2024) approved payment of productivity linked bonus of 78 days for ₹2,028.57 crore to over 11.72 lakh railway employees, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff like track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsman, Ministerial staff and other Group XC staff, an official statement said later.

