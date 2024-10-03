GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Cabinet approves 78-day bonus to Railway employees

The amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Cabinet on Thursday (October 3, 2024) approved payment of productivity linked bonus of 78 days for ₹2,028.57 crore to over 11.72 lakh railway employees, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Also Read | Government approves two agri schemes with outlay of ₹1 lakh crore

The amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff like track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsman, Ministerial staff and other Group XC staff, an official statement said later.

Published - October 03, 2024 09:06 pm IST

