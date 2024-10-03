Union Cabinet approves 78-day bonus to Railway employees

The Union Cabinet on Thursday (October 3, 2024) approved payment of productivity linked bonus of 78 days for ₹2,028.57 crore to over 11.72 lakh railway employees, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff like track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsman, Ministerial staff and other Group XC staff, an official statement said later.