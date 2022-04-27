Union Cabinet approves ₹4,526.12 crore for Kwar hydro power project in Jammu and Kashmir

It was informed that the project will generate 1,975.54 million units of electricity in a 90% dependable year

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to invest ₹4,526.12 crore to construct 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Cabinet has approved construction of 540 Megawatt Kwar Hydro Electric project at a cost of ₹4,526.12 crore," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in a briefing on the cabinet decisions.

It was informed that the project will generate 1,975.54 million units of electricity in a 90% dependable year. It will be commissioned in 54 months.

It will provide direct and indirect employment to about 2,700 persons.

The project will come up on river Chenab in the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir. It will be implemented by Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd.

Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd is a Joint Venture Company between National Hydroelectric Power Corporation [NHPC] (51%) and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation [JKSPDC] (49%), formed at the initiative of the Jammu and Kashmir Government and the Centre to harness the vast hydro potential of river Chenab. The company was incorporated on June 13, 2011.

The company has been entrusted with the construction of hydropower projects on a build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis with an aggregate installed capacity of 3,094 MW.