Union Cabinet approves 14,000 PM SHRI schools

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of a new centrally-sponsored scheme to set up Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM SHRI) across the country.

Under the ₹27,360 crore scheme, more than 14,000 schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, will be strengthened to emerge as PMSHRI schools, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said after the Cabinet meeting.

The total project cost would be ₹27,360 crore for five years. Of this, the central share would be ₹18,128 crore. The government expects this scheme to benefit 187 lakh students.

The scheme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers Day, will seek to strengthen existing schools from amongst those managed by the Central and State governments, as well as local bodies.

The PM-SHRI schools are to have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Mr. Modi said PM-SHRI schools would further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The PM later tweeted confirming the announcement and shared the vision for the schools.

Dharmendra Pradhan takes on Arvind Kejriwal

Without naming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Pradhan referred to him as “bayaan bahadur”. The Minister said it was regrettable that he used a word such as “ kabaadkhaana (scrapyard)” for government schools

Taking on the Delhi government’s education model, Mr. Pradhan said the enrolment in the Union Territory’s government schools had dropped, and as per the Education Department’s website, no new school was constructed in Delhi in the last seven-eight years. No new principal or teacher was appointed in the UT in 2020-21, he added.

Mr. Pradhan also claimed that the Delhi government schools were lagging in the National Assessment Survey.

Addressing the press briefing, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government spends ₹4 lakh crore on education and nutrition of children.”

