Union Cabinet apprised of Indo-German collab on strategic projects in railways

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of the Joint Declaration of Intent signed last month between India and Germany regarding cooperation on strategic projects in the railways.

The Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) with the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany will provide a platform to the railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the field, according to a government statement.

It will facilitate exchange of information, expert meetings, seminars, technical visits and implementation of jointly agreed cooperation projects.

The Ministry of Railways has signed an MoU for technical cooperation in the rail sector with various foreign governments and national railways in respect of identified areas of cooperation, including high speed rail, speed raising of existing routes, development of world-class stations, heavy haul operations and modernisation of rail infrastructure.

The cooperation with various countries will facilitate exchange of technical experts, reports and technical documents, training and seminars focusing on specific technology areas and other interactions for knowledge sharing.