‘Uninformed comments are not helpful’, India tells Germany after remarks on Zubair

Mohammed Zubair, a journalist and co-founder of fact checking website Alt News, being taken to jail from Patiala House court after court sent him to 14-day judicial custody, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 02, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

July 08, 2022 04:23 IST

Germany says it is closely following the state of freedom of expression and freedom of the Press in “world’s largest democracy”

In response to Germany's observations on the Muhammed Zubair case, India on Thursday said that commenting on a sub judice matter was not appropriate. The remark from the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs came a day after officials in Berlin said the German Embassy here was "closely following" the case. "In itself, it is a domestic issue. There is a judicial process underway in this case and I don't think it would be appropriate for me or anyone else to comment on a case that is sub judice. Independence of our judiciary is well recognised and uninformed comments are unhelpful," said Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Advertisement Advertisement "India describes itself as the world’s largest democracy. So, one can expect democratic values like freedom of expression and of the press to be given the necessary space there," a Spokesperson from German Foreign Ministry had said earlier on the arrest of Mr. Zubair.