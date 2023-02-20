Uniform laws on divorce | Supreme Court adjourns hearing on PILs for four weeks

February 20, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on February 20 said it will examine how far it can judicially intervene in making divorce proceedings gender and religion neutral while adding a rider that it prima facie felt the government and legislature have to take the call ultimately.

“We will see how far the court can go,” Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud observed orally.

The Bench, however, added that it was for the “government to decide and not for the court to go into” issues like “removing anomalies in the grounds of divorce and make them uniform for all citizens without prejudice on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth”.

The court was hearing a petition, among a batch, filed by petitioner- advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, to frame guidelines for “uniform grounds of divorce for all citizens across the different faiths”.

The government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said it had “no objections in principle to make the law gender neutral”.

However, it was for the court to consider how far it could “judicially intervene” in the issue.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the parties in the case, opposed the “omnibus suggestions” made in Mr. Upadhyay’s petition.

Mr. Sibal agreed with the court’s prima facie view that the issue should be left to the legislature and the government to decide.

“The court cannot be seen to be issuing even prima facie orders in this matter. It can send a kind of signal. This is entirely within the domain of the government and the legislature,” he contended.

The court listed the case after four weeks. It has sought details of the entire batch of separate petitions raising varied contentions.

One of the petitions concerns the Muslim personal law practice of talaq-e-hasan. Talaq-e-hasan is a form of divorce by which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by pronouncing ‘talaq’ once every month over a three-month period.

The petition, filed by journalist Benazeer Heena, has argued that talaq-e-hasan and “other forms of unilateral extra judicial talaq is an evil plague similar to sati”.

“Talaq-e-hasan is arbitrary, irrational and contrary to Articles 14, 15, 21 and 25 and international conventions on civil rights and human rights,” the petition has submitted.

It said there should be a “gender neutral, religion neutral, uniform grounds of divorce and uniform procedure of divorce for all citizens”.

