Uniform IGST rate of 5% for aircraft parts effective from July 15

The government announced that the implementation of a uniform IGST rate of 5% on all aircraft and aircraft engine parts had come into effect from Monday.

Last week, the 53rd GST council recommended a uniform 5% tax on imports of parts, components, testing equipment, tools and toolkits of aircraft, irrespective of their HSN code with the aim to reduce operational costs, resolve tax credit issues, and attract investment.

“Previously, the varying GST rates of 5%,12%, 18%, and 28% on aircraft components created challenges, including an inverted duty structure and GST accumulation in MRO accounts. This new policy eliminates these disparities, simplifies the tax structure, and fosters growth in the MRO sector,” Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu was quoted as saying in a press statement. He added that with the Indian MRO industry projected to become a $4 billion industry by 2030, the latest policy change would enable a strong ecosystem for MRO services, driving innovation, and ensuring sustainable growth.

