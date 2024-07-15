GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uniform IGST rate of 5% for aircraft parts effective from July 15

Published - July 15, 2024 09:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra 11138

The government announced that the implementation of a uniform IGST rate of 5% on all aircraft and aircraft engine parts had come into effect from Monday.

Last week, the 53rd GST council recommended a uniform 5% tax on imports of parts, components, testing equipment, tools and toolkits of aircraft, irrespective of their HSN code with the aim to reduce operational costs, resolve tax credit issues, and attract investment.

“Previously, the varying GST rates of 5%,12%, 18%, and 28% on aircraft components created challenges, including an inverted duty structure and GST accumulation in MRO accounts. This new policy eliminates these disparities, simplifies the tax structure, and fosters growth in the MRO sector,” Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu was quoted as saying in a press statement. He added that with the Indian MRO industry projected to become a $4 billion industry by 2030, the latest policy change would enable a strong ecosystem for MRO services, driving innovation, and ensuring sustainable growth.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.