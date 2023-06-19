Uniform Civil Code part of Directive Principles, says Rajnath Singh

June 19, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 19 questioned the controversy being created over Uniform Civil Code, saying it was part of the Directive Principles of State Policy laid down in the Constitution.

“Is Uniform Civil Code not in the Directive Principles of the Constitution of India? Why is then controversy being created over this?” Mr. Singh said.

“If the government does something by deviating from the Constitution, going beyond its limits, then it should be considered as wrong. But here, it’s not the BJP which made the Constitution, it was Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar who made the Constitution and Jawaharlal Nehru was also part of the team.”

Mr. Singh was speaking at an event in Uttarakhand to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The Minister said the Law Commission was collecting opinion about the UCC from across the country and that the Modi government aimed to create social harmony in the country.

The Minister said he was happy that many people from the minority community were against taking any aggressive position on the UCC.

“Is there no UCC in Goa? Why are there objections? Is there no UCC in M.P.?” Mr. Singh said.

He said all objections against the UCC was part of vote-bank politics. Mr. Singh also congratulated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on initiating steps to bring in the UCC in the State.

The Minister warned against efforts to mislead people, including by foreign forces. “There are 72 sects of the Muslim community in India. Such a large number of sects is not even there in Islamic countries. Such is the beauty of India. Such is our social fabric,” Mr. Singh said.

