Uniform Civil Code: Govt. avoids comment on SC notice

New Delhi

10 December 2021 05:34 IST

Plea seeks steps to remove anomalies on grounds of divorce, maintenance and alimony

The Government refrained from commenting on a Supreme Court notice issued to it on a petition that seeks directions to the respondents to take steps to remove anomalies on the grounds of divorce, maintenance and alimony.

“The matter is sub judice,” Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply on December 3, referring to the matter that is pending at the top court.

He was responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on whether the Government has taken note of the observation made by the Supreme Court with regard to “enacting Uniform Civil Code” for all religions to bring uniformity in case of divorce and maintenance,

In his reply, Mr. Rijiju said the Supreme Court has issued notices to the Union of India in the writ petition.

The petition also sought directions to the Law Commission to examine and suggest uniform grounds of divorce, maintenance and alimony within three months in the spirit of Articles 14, 15, 21 and 44 and international conventions.

In another written response to a separate question, the Law Minister said the Government is taking steps to hold consultation with major political parties and other stakeholders on the Women’s Reservation Bill to build consensus.

“Gender justice is an important commitment of the Government. The issue involved needs careful consideration on the basis of consensus among all political parties before a Bill for amendment in the Constitution is brought before Parliament,” he said.