Unified identity cards for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

Co-branded cards would allot equal space to both PM-JAY and State-specific logos

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
August 24, 2022 23:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Health Authority is responsible for implementing the flagship public health insurance scheme. | Photo Credit: File photo

In an effort to eliminate wide variance in the design and nomenclature of beneficiary cards across States and Union Territories, the Central Government is planning a unified identity card for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Health Authority (NHA), which is responsible for implementing the flagship public health insurance/assurance scheme, is working on this step. “This will clear any confusion among beneficiaries and stakeholders like empanelled hospitals, implementation support agencies, insurance companies and third-party administrators,’’ said a senior Health Ministry official.

The NHA has decided to bring greater integrity and uniformity into the beneficiary cards issued under the scheme by keeping them under a common name “Ayushman cards”, the official said.

Co-branded cards would allot equal space to both PM-JAY and State-specific logos. The name of the scheme would include the State scheme name along with AB PM-JAY. The card would bear information in English and the local language.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the NHA has decided to provide full financial support for issuance of co-branded cards to beneficiaries identified by the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) as well as State-specific non-SECC beneficiaries. The Ministry said that 31 out of 33 states have adopted the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
India
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app