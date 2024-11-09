Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Sopore

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday (November 9, 2024), officials said.

"Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of #terrorists in Rampora #Sopore area of #Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

It said the details of the operation were awaited. However, a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity said one terrorist has been killed in the operation.

“The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained,” he added.

