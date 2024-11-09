ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Sopore

Updated - November 09, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Srinagar

“The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained,” a senior police officer said.

PTI

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Sagipora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on November 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday (November 9, 2024), officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of #terrorists in Rampora #Sopore area of #Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

It said the details of the operation were awaited. However, a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity said one terrorist has been killed in the operation.

“The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US