Unidentified gunmen shoot at SP leader in Greater Noida

A Samajwadi Party leader, Brijpal Rathi, was shot at by unidentified men in Greater Noida on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

The incident comes less than 12 hours after a local party unit chief was gunned down in Dadri.

According to local sources, Mr. Rathi, a party secretary of Gautam Buddh Nagar unit, was driving home late on Friday when car-borne unidentified gunmen fired at him near Tilapta Chowk in Surajpur. A bullet hit his right hand. He was taken to a local hospital. There were two more persons with him in the car at the time of the incident.

Surajpur SHO Munish Chauhan told The Hindu that Mr. Rathi, also a real estate contractor, was present at or passing by a place where two groups were engaged in a brawl. “Preliminary investigation does not confirm a case of targeted firing. He could have been hit by a stray bullet fired during the commotion. The bullet hit his right palm. He is out of danger. No complaint has been lodged by Mr. Rathi. An FIR has been filed in the clash between two groups.”

Enmity angle ruled out

Family members maintained that Mr. Rathi did not have enmity with anybody and also ruled out robbery as the reason behind the incident.

Official sources, requesting anonymity, claimed that it appears to be a “self-hatched” episode by Mr. Rathi to get police security again.

Local Samajwadi Party office-bearers will be meeting Gautam Buddh Nagar police chief Vaibhav Krishna to take up the matter with him.

