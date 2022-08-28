UNGA president Abdulla Shahid meets Vice President Dhankhar

U.N. General Assembly president Abdulla Shahid is on a two-day visit to India

PTI New Delhi
August 28, 2022 19:44 IST

UNGA president Abdulla Shahid meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on August 28, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@abdulla_shahid

U.N. General Assembly president and Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid on Sunday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here who hoped his visit would further strengthen India's close and multi-faceted ties with Male.

Mr. Shahid is on a two-day visit to India where he is likely to meet senior leadership, focussing on ongoing issues at the U.N. body and the country's engagement with the world organisation.

"Happy to welcome President of the UN General Assembly and Foreign Minister of the Maldives, H.E Abdulla Shahid to India. His dynamic leadership of the 76th UNGA and his Presidency priorities, in particular on revitalising the UN, has universal appeal," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Mr. Dhankhar.

The Vice President said New Delhi is confident that Mr. Shahid's visit would further strengthen India's close and multi-faceted ties with the Maldives.

Mr. Shahid's one-year tenure as the President of the 76th session of the General Assembly will end next month.

