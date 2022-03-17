Unfortunate that OIC guided by single member's political agenda: India

India takes "very serious view" of all attempts that undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity, an official of the Ministry of External Affairs said here on Thursday. Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India hopes that Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will not encourage elements that promote terrorism targeting India.

"The Government of India takes very serious view of such actions which are aimed at subverting and violating our sovereignty and territorial integrity. We do not expect the OIC to encourage actors and organisations engaged in terrorism and anti-India activities. It's unfortunate that the OIC continues to be guided by a single member's political agenda," said Mr. Bagchi.

Mr. Bagchi's comment was an answer to reports that Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been invited by OIC to attend the Foreign Ministers level meeting to be convened in Islamabad during March 22-23. The Mirwaiz is under house arrest at present.