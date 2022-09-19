‘Unfair to force women to choose between religion and education,’ says Amnesty

A view of the Amnesty International India building in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

At a time the Supreme Court is hearing petitions on the hijab ban in Karnataka schools, Amnesty International India on Monday said making women choose between the freedom of expression and religion and education was discriminatory.

“As India’s Supreme Court hears the petition on #HijabBan in Karnataka schools, we emphasise that forcing women to choose between their rights to freedom of expression and religion, and their education is a form of discrimination and miles away from the goal of women’s equality. (sic),” Amnesty India said in a tweet.

The Supreme court has been hearing petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court’s decision in March to uphold the ban on wearing of hijabs by girls and women in education institutions.