UNESCO promises help for Jaipur's heritage conservation

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has praised the cultural and architectural heritage of Jaipur and promised to help in its conservation for a sustainable future. The Walled City of Jaipur, famous for its grid plan-based architecture, was declared a world heritage site in July last year.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay gave away the world heritage certificate to the Rajasthan government's representatives at a glittering function held at the iconic Albert Hall Museum here on Wednesday. Ms. Azoulay laid emphasis on a “strategic partnership” between the U.N. body and India on the occasion.

“Jaipur is already an iconic city because of its heritage and has a special place in the world. This inscription goes even further and is a joint commitment to protect and preserve this cultural heritage for the future,” Ms. Azoulay said.

Ms. Azoulay affirmed that UNESCO and India had a history of strategic partnership based on cultural diversity and joint commitment for education. The recognition as a world heritage site would help promote responsible tourism in the city, she said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who missed the ceremony because of ill health, dedicated the recognition to the people of Jaipur and the State. “Delighted and proud that Jaipur has got UNESCO heritage certificate... Jaipur is one of the most well planned and beautiful cities of the world. Let us preserve the heritage of the capital city,” he tweeted.

Famous for its buildings constructed with the pink facade, the Walled City had impressed the International Council on Monuments and Sites, which had recommended the world heritage status for it. The council took into account the architecture of streets with colonnades, which intersect the centre, creating large public squares called chaupars.

Ms. Azoulay visited several monuments of tourist significance during her visit to the city. She praised the architecture of the historic Amber Fort, built by the erstwhile Kachwaha Rajput rulers, and said that the uniform facades of markets, residences and temples in the main streets of the Walled City were impressive.

The UNESCO Director-General unveiled a stone plaque highlighting the world heritage status of Jaipur, installed outside the Hawa Mahal, which is considered Jaipur's most distinctive landmark. Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh, Art & Culture Minister B.D. Kalla and Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal were among those present at the certificate presentation ceremony.

A brochure on “intangible heritage promotion project” was also released at the function. The project, signed between the Tourism Department and UNESCO, aims at developing 10 new cultural tourism destinations in the State, for which the tourists could extend their stay by at least one extra day. (EOM)