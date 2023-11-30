Unemployment rate in urban areas has come down: survey

November 30, 2023 02:29 am | Updated 02:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

The unemployment rate in urban areas of the country decreased from 7.2% in July-September, 2022 to 6.6% in July–September 2023 according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). The survey for the period July-September, 2023 was released on Wednesday by the Union Labour Ministry.

For persons of age 15 years and above, the unemployment rate was 6.6% while it was 6% for male category. For the female category, it decreased from 9.4% in July–September last year to 8.6% in this year for the same quarter. In the previous quarter this year too, it was 6.6% for persons of all age groups.

PLFS defines unemployment rate as the percentage of persons unemployed among the persons in the labour force.

The worker population ratio, percentage of employed persons in the population, in urban areas increased from 44.5% in July-September, 2022 to 46% in July-September, 2023 for persons of age 15 years and above. For male category, it increased from 68.6% to 69.4% during this period and for female category, it increased from 19.7% to 21.9% during this period, the report said.

Uptick in female labour force

The Union government has been facing criticism for the disparity in the women labour force participation rate (LFPR) — percentage of persons in labour force — in the country. The LFPR in urban areas, according to the latest report, increased from 47.9% in July-September, 2022 to 49.3% in July–September, 2023 for persons of age 15 years and above. “While for male, LFPR increased from 73.4% to 73.8% during this period. For female category, the LFPR increased from 21.7% to 24.0% during this period,” the Labour Ministry said quoting the report.

