Unemployed youth can apply for PM internship scheme from October 12

The number of opportunities posted to the portal of the PM Internship Scheme surged to 90,849 on October 11, 2024.

Updated - October 12, 2024 12:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The unemployed youth can apply for PM internship scheme pilot project from Saturday (October 12, 2024) evening. 

Photo Credit: The Hindu

The unemployed youth can apply for PM internship scheme pilot project from Saturday (October 12, 2024) evening.

On the eve of the portal opening to applicants, the number of opportunities posted to the portal of the PM Internship Scheme surged to 90,849 on Friday (October 11, 2024).

Internship opportunities have been posted by 193 Companies, including by major private sector players such as Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motor Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Muthoot Finance, Reliance Industries, etc.

Working with MCA to roll out PM Internship Scheme: CII

The Internship Opportunities are spread across 24 sectors, with the greatest share available in the Oil, Gas and Energy sector, followed by Travel and Hospitality, Automotives, Banking and financial Services, etc.

Internships are available in over 20 fields, including Operations Management, production and manufacturing, maintenance, sales and marketing, etc.

The internship opportunities are spread across the length and breadth of the country, and having been made available in 737 districts, spread over 37 States and Union Territories.

The Centre on Thursday (October 10, 2024) opened up a portal for India’s top 500 companies to participate in the one-year internship scheme announced in the Union Budget to bridge the gap between skill sets of unemployable youth and those needed by employers.

Pilot project to bridge job market-skills gap takes off

This kicks off a process that is expected to result in about 1 lakh youngsters joining the on-the-job training exercise, officially called The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme in Top Companies (Scheme) [TPISTPS], by December 2.

Top sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which is steering the scheme that aims to train one crore youth in five years, said this is a pilot project being undertaken at a cost of ₹800 crore, and the learnings from this will be help finetune the scheme’s design before the Cabinet’s approval is sought for a full-fledged rollout.

The portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in, would likely be opened up for youngsters in the age group of 21 to 24 years to enroll for consideration by companies on Vijaya Dashmi, October 12, and this window will be open till October 25 for the first batch of internships. Along with some data about their educational qualifications, which candidates will have to self-certify, they would have to share their residential pin codes as well.

Published - October 11, 2024 08:29 pm IST

