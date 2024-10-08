Uneasy calm in Tripura’s Kadamtala after two days of communal violence

After two days of communal violence that resulted in one death and several injuries, an uneasy calm has settled over Kadamtala and the surrounding areas in north Tripura. Internet service, which was earlier shut down as a precautionary measure, was restored on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

Senior police officers have been stationed in the area and are closely monitoring the situation as directed by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. The Chief Minister has stated that the police, Home Department and administration are working hard to restore order and maintain peace during the Durga Puja festival season.

While two people are reported to have been injured in police firing, with one fatality, police officers have not confirmed these reports. Approximately 30 people were injured in violence, some seriously.

A man from a nearby village in Assam was also injured during clashes in Kadamtala, causing tension in neighbouring Assam villages. Prohibitory measures under Section 163 of the BNSS remain in effect in north Tripura and the surrounding areas since the outbreak of violence on October 6, which was sparked by the forceful extortion of Durga Puja subscription from a Muslim family.

North Tripura district CPI(M) leader and former MLA Amitava Datta on Tuesday condemned the inaction of security forces in preventing the rampage of a mosque in the Kadamtala market. He stated that a large number of outsider right-wing miscreants, shouting communally sensitive slogans, instigated fresh violence in the area on October 7.

Congress leader and former Minister Sudip Roy Barman also criticised the alleged silence of the police in stopping “BJP-backed culprits” from causing trouble. He expressed serious concern over the repeated incidents of communal violence in Tripura.

The BJP also condemned the incidents in Kadamtala and stated that “no troublemaker” will be spared. The party believes that there is a conspiracy to disrupt peace in the State, especially during this festival season.

Sources have revealed that the Union Home Ministry is also monitoring the situation as the affected areas are in close proximity to Assam and Bangladesh. The BSF has been alerted to assist in restoring peace in the area.

