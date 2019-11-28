National

United Nations Development Programme launches Accelerator Lab in India to work on tackling pollution

Delegates at the launch event for UNDP India’s Accelerator Lab in New Delhi on Thursday.  

The project was launched in collaboration with the government’s Atal Innovation Mission and will look to solve issues through innovative solutions

Seeking to address some of the most pressing issues facing India, including air pollution, through innovation, the United Nations Development Programme on Thursday launched the country chapter of its Accelerator Lab here.

The laboratory that will be housed in the UNDP India office has partnered with the Indian government’s Atal Innovation Mission to achieve its objectives.

“India is an epicentre of innovation and we are pleased to launch an Accelerator Lab here too, where innovators will seek to bring in their energy together to come up with solutions for common problems facing the country,” United Nations Resident Coordinator in India Renata Lok-Dessallien said at the launch.

Other issues that the laboratory will seek to address include sustainable water management and client-resilient livelihoods, a senior official of the UNDP India office said, adding the vision is to make faster progress in meeting the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the U.N. by 2030.

