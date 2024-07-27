ADVERTISEMENT

Undignified behaviour in House blow to spirit of democracy: Dhankhar to Rajya Sabha members

Updated - July 27, 2024 04:29 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 03:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses Rajya Sabha members at the inauguration of a two-day ‘Orientation Programme’ for the newly-elected and nominated members of the house, in New Delhi, on July 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 27 said undignified behaviour during House proceedings to score a political point is a blow to the spirit of democracy.

He also lamented that members these days are not willing to listen to the views of others.

"You are free to disagree with the views of others. To ignore the other point of view is not part of parliamentary practice," Mr. Dhankhar told new Rajya Sabha members at an orientation programme.

He said some members try to find space in newspapers, give media statements immediately after leaving the House and use social media to grab eyeballs.

"Members come a minute before their speech and leave immediately. Your presence is not there that you adopt a hit-and-run strategy," he said.

Mr. Dhankhar said Parliament has been a citadel of constitutional values and liberties.

At times, there have been issues, but House leaders have shown the way using wisdom, he added.

"But the situation now is worrisome. Undignified behaviour is being used as a political weapon, which is a blow to the spirit of democracy," he told the members.

Mr. Dhankhar also referred to the period of Emergency in his speech.

"There has been only one painful, heart-rendering dark period that was when Emergency was declared.

"At that point of time, our Constitution was reduced to just a paper. It was shredded and leaders were jailed," he said.

