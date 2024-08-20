ADVERTISEMENT

Underground terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Rajouri

Updated - August 20, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Rajouri/Jammu

A large quantity of daily use items including cooking gas, blankets and utensils were recovered from the hideout.

PTI

A terrorist hideout busted by security forces, in Darhal area of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) busted an underground terrorist hideout in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The well-build hideout was unearthed during a cordon and search operation by a joint party of police, Army and CRPF at Sagrawat forest in the Darhal area of the border district, the officials said.

They said a large quantity of daily use items including cooking gas, blankets and utensils were recovered from the hideout.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, no one was arrested during the operation as the terrorists using the hideout managed to escape before the start of the search operation, the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They said security forces also busted a cave-type hideout in the Balotha area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district during an ongoing anti-terrorist operation.

Some food items were recovered from the abandoned hideout, the officials said.

The search operation in Basantgarh was intensified on Monday after terrorists opened fire on a joint patrol party of CRPF and police, killing an inspector-rank officer of the paramilitary force.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US