Under Modi, India turning into religious orthodoxy: Mamata

In her latest book India in Distress, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamul Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has said that under the Narendra Modi regime, India was converting into a country of religious orthodoxy.

The book was launched by TMC MP Derek O’ Brien in the capital on Friday. “Under this BJP regime, India is losing its feature of being non-violent, secular and harmonious and is being converted into a country of religious orthodoxy, violence and brutality,” Ms Banerjee wrote. There is a “conspiracy”, Ms. Banerjee notes, to “erase the very memory of Mahatma Gandhi, especially his work towards the making of a secular India.

She also panned the BJP government for using Sardar Patel’s statue as ploy to gain publicity. “All of a sudden, BJP spent thousands of crores of rupees to erect his statue. What is surprising is how constructing such a huge statue of Gandhiji was not considered; how building statues of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose or Babasaheb Ambedkar or Rabindranath Tagore was not thought of,” she wrote.

On the Opposition, she notes that it is essential that “based on the common minimum programme, all those who are powerful should rise against these tyrants, wherever they hold their power.”

She also reiterated her recent questions on Pulwama. She has raised seven questions on the lapses in the security apparatus in the run-up to the Pulwama tragedy. If the government of India had intelligence input a week ago about the terrorist attack on a convoy movement, then why was the input not shared and why the standing operating procedure of sanitising the route of the convoy not followed, Ms. Banerjee asked. She has been asking Narendra Modi government questions on Pulwama.

“I am constantly asking myself are the jawans and the people of this country safe and secure in the hands of the Government?” she wrote.