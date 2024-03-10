Under ED lens, Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Ravindra Waikar joins Shinde-led Sena

March 10, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Mumbai:

Adding to the setbacks for the Shiv Sena (UBT), former Minister and MLA Ravindra Waikar, considered a close confidant of Uddhav Thackeray, joined the rival Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday night.

Along with a battery of supporters, Mr. Waikar, who is facing action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was welcomed to the ruling Shiv Sena at Varsha, the Chief Minister’s official residence. The development came a day after he welcomed Mr. Thackeray to his constituency.

The 65-year-old, three-time legislator from Mumbai’s Jogeshwari East constituency is being questioned by the Central agency for allegedly usurping a government land at Aarey Milk Colony, and for allegedly misleading the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and obtaining permission fraudulently between January and July 2021 to construct a luxury hotel on a plot along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road earmarked for sports and entertainment purposes.

Following Mr. Waikar’s defection, Sena (UBT) now holds a reduced strength of 15 MLAs, while Mr. Shinde’s Sena has gained an additional member, bringing its total to 40.

Speaking after joining the ruling party, Mr. Waikar asserted that his decision was driven by a commitment to develop his constituency, facing challenges in infrastructure such as roads and water supply, compounded by delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing confidence in Mr. Shinde’s prompt decision-making on development projects, he said: “The Chief Minister is taking quick decisions on development works. If these works are not completed, I cannot face my people.”

The former Minister joined the Shiv Sena, aligning with the ideals of the late Bal Thackeray, Mr. Shinde said. Mr. Waikar is a four-time corporator of the BMC and the chairman of the municipal body’s standing committee four times.