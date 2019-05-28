Uncertainty reigns over Rajasthan Minister

Uncertainty prevailed over whether or not Rajasthan’s Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria had resigned in the wake of the Congress’s dismal showing in the Lok Sabha election. The Chief Minister’s Office and the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday that they had not received the resignation letter of Mr. Kataria.

Mr. Kataria has been unreachable after he released to the media through WhatsApp on Sunday a “resignation letter”, in which he had stated that he considered it “morally inappropriate” to continue in the State Cabinet after the party’s debacle.

The Congress, which returned to power in Rajasthan in December 2018, lost all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Party officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Mr. Kataria had gone to an ashram near Nainital in Uttarakhand for “meditation”.

Mr. Kataria, who as a Union Minister during the UPA tenure, was elected to the Assembly from Jaipur district’s Jhotwara constituency last year. The Assembly segment, a part of the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency, saw the BJP candidate and Union Minister of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore garner a lead of 1.15 lakh votes over the Congress’s Krishna Poonia in the Lok Sabha election.