Unable to give exact date when J&K Statehood would be restored, Centre tells Supreme Court

August 31, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 12:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it is unable to give an “exact time” by which Statehood would be restored to Jammu and Kashmir. However, it added that the Union Territory status is a “temporary phenomenon”.

Also read | SC hearing on Article 370 live updates, Day 13

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday gave the Centre leeway to claim it had converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory for a “stipulated period” in order to protect national security, but pushed the government to commit to a time frame by which it would be restored to a full-fledged State.

The inability to give an exact time is due to repeated and consistent disturbances that married the erstwhile State for decades together, the government said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that progress is being made to make it a State again.

The Centre also said that Jammu and Kashmir is ready for polls any time now. Mr. Mehta said three elections are due soon — panchayat, municipality and State legislative assembly elections

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court said figures and facts of investments made, “nil” incidents of terrorism, infiltration and terrorism will not affect the constitutional challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution

The constitutional challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 will be met on constitutional grounds, CJI said

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said 5,000 people were kept under house arrest during the time of abrogation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.