NRC Assam: UN refugee chief urges India to ensure no one left stateless

Any process that could leave large numbers of people without a nationality would be an enormous blow to global efforts to eradicate statelessness, he said.

The top U.N. refugee official has urged India to ensure that no one is left stateless by the exclusion of over 19 lakh people from a citizenship list in Assam.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, voiced his concern in a statement issued on Sunday in Geneva. He said that “any process that could leave large numbers of people without a nationality would be an enormous blow to global efforts to eradicate statelessness.”

About 31.1 million people were included on the list, according to a statement on Saturday from Assam’s government, leaving out 1.9 million.

Watch | 19 lakh people left out of Assam's NRC Final List. What next?
 

