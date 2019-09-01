NRC Assam: UN refugee chief urges India to ensure no one left stateless

The top U.N. refugee official has urged India to ensure that no one is left stateless by the exclusion of over 19 lakh people from a citizenship list in Assam.
Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, voiced his concern in a statement issued on Sunday in Geneva. He said that “any process that could leave large numbers of people without a nationality would be an enormous blow to global efforts to eradicate statelessness.”
About 31.1 million people were included on the list, according to a statement on Saturday from Assam’s government, leaving out 1.9 million.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor