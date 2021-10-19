U.N. must stop genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh: VHP

Wants it to send peacekeeping force to that country

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday called for the United Nations to send a peacekeeping force to Bangladesh in the wake of attacks on Hindus in that country.

Addressing a press conference here, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain compared the attacks to the “brutality of the Nazis”. The VHP also called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure security for the minority Hindu community.

Also Read: Bangladesh violence needs to stop: UN

He added that Ms. Hasina’s recent statement that India should not allow any reaction that may have an impact in her country would lead to an increase in violence against Hindus.

“It is the clear view of the VHP that due to the Islamic character of Bangladesh, the governments there have not only been looking the other way when Hindus are attacked, but also proving to be the motivators and patrons of the radical Islamists. They cannot get out of the clutches of fundamentalists without declaring Bangladesh a secular country instead of an Islamic country,” the VHP statement read.

He announced that a demonstration would be held outside the Bangladesh High Commission here on Wednesday and a memorandum would be submitted to the High Commissioner. The VHP also called on the Indian government to “exert an adequate amount of pulls and pressures” on the Bangladesh government.