UN in India expresses concern over cases of sexual violence against women and girls

File photo for representation.

NEW DELHI

05 October 2020 12:47 IST

It is essential that authorities ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice speedily, the UN in India says

The UN in India has expressed concern over the continuing cases of sexual violence against women and girls in the country, stating that it is essential for the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice speedily.

“The recent cases of alleged rape and murder in Hathras and Balarampur are another reminder that despite the impressive progress made on a number of social indicators, women and girls from disadvantaged social groups face additional vulnerabilities and are at greater risk of gender-based violence,” it said in a statement.

Editorial | Undying embers: On Hathras rape

Advertising

Advertising

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the women and children who face such atrocities, as well as with their families. The steps being taken by the Government of India to strengthen safety measures for women and girls are welcome and urgent. We support the Prime Minister’s call for strict action against the culprits,” it said.

The UN in India said: “It is essential that authorities ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice speedily, and that families be empowered to seek timely justice, social support, counselling, healthcare and rehabilitation. Entrenched social norms and behaviour of men and boys that lead to gender based violence must be addressed”.

“The UN stands committed to providing continued support to the Government and civil society to address violence against women. As we fight the challenge of COVID-19 with the determination to build back better India, building respectful relationships devoid of prejudices and gender biases is a top priority,” it added.