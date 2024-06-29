GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UN Human Rights Office urges Indian officials to drop cases against Arundhati Roy over remarks on Kashmir

Earlier this month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena accorded sanction to prosecute Ms. Roy and a former Central University of Kashmir professor under the stringent UAPA for allegedly making provocative speeches in 2010

Published - June 29, 2024 03:03 am IST - UNITED NATIONS

PTI
The top UN human rights official voiced concern over the use of anti-terror law in India to silence critics and urged authorities to drop cases against author Arundhati Roy over comments on Kashmir.

The top UN human rights official voiced concern over the use of anti-terror law in India to silence critics and urged authorities to drop cases against author Arundhati Roy over comments on Kashmir. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The top United Nations human rights official on Thursday voiced concern over the use of anti-terror law in India to silence critics and urged authorities to drop cases against author Arundhati Roy over comments on Kashmir.

"#India: We are concerned by the use of #UAPA anti-terror law to silence critics. Repeat call for review of law & release of human rights defenders detained under it. Urge authorities to drop cases against Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain over comments on Kashmir,” the UN Human Rights Office, led by High Commissioner Volker Turk, said in a post on X.

Delhi L-G allows Arundhati Roy to be prosecuted under UAPA in 2010 case

Earlier this month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena accorded sanction to prosecute Ms. Roy, 62, and former Central University of Kashmir Professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly making provocative speeches at an event in 2010.

Ms. Roy, a Booker Prize-winning author, and Mr. Hussain had been named in an FIR registered on October 28, 2010. The two had allegedly made provocative speeches at a conference organised under the banner of ‘Azadi – The Only Way’ on October 21, 2010, in New Delhi.

Also read: Country faces serious threat from inside: Arundhati Roy

Ms. Roy was on Thursday honoured with the prestigious Pen Pinter Prize 2024 for her "unflinching and unswerving" writings. The prize, established in 2009 by the charity English PEN, defends freedom of expression and celebrates literature in memory of Nobel-Laureate playwright Harold Pinter.

