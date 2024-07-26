ADVERTISEMENT

U.N.-backed independent experts urge Pakistan to end discrimination, violence against minority Ahmadis

Published - July 26, 2024 12:41 pm IST - LAHORE

A panel of U.N.-backed independent experts has expressed grave concern about increased discrimination and violence against the minority Ahmadi community in Pakistan and urged authorities to ensure their protection

AP

In this picture taken on September 15, 2023, roadblocks are set by security personnel along a street leading to a place of worship of Pakistan’s Ahmadiyya community in the Rabwah city of eastern Punjab province. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

A panel of U.N.-backed independent experts expressed grave concern on July 25 about increased discrimination and violence against the minority Ahmadi community in Pakistan and urged authorities to ensure their protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The experts, who work under a Human Rights Council mandate but do not speak for the United Nations, said in a statement that they were alarmed by reports of violence and discrimination against Ahmadis. Ahmadis are adherents of Ahmadiyya, an Islamic messianic movement that originated in the late 19th century.

“We urge Pakistani authorities to take immediate action to address this situation,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The experts highlighted two incidents earlier this month in which two Ahmadis were killed. Police at the time said they arrested the attackers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In their statement, the experts also expressed concern over allegations of arbitrary arrests and detentions of Ahmadi worshippers to prevent or obstruct their participation in religious holidays.

“Ahmadis’ right to peacefully manifest their beliefs must be respected," they said.

Pakistan’s Parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Since then, they have been repeatedly targeted by Islamic extremists, drawing condemnation from domestic and international human right groups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Pakistan / World

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US