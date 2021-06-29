NationalAHMEDABAD 29 June 2021 05:33 IST
Umesh Sinha to stay on as Dy. Election Commissioner
Updated: 28 June 2021 23:32 IST
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension for Umesh Sinha, lAS (UP:86) (Retd.) as Deputy Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India on contract basis for another year upto July, 2022.
Mr Sinha is a former U.P. cadre IAS officer who has been with the Election Commission of India for several years. The government re-employed him after he superannuated from the service.
