Umesh Sinha to stay on as Dy. Election Commissioner

AHMEDABAD

29 June 2021 05:33 IST

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension for Umesh Sinha, lAS (UP:86) (Retd.) as Deputy Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India on contract basis for another year upto July, 2022.

Mr Sinha is a former U.P. cadre IAS officer who has been with the Election Commission of India for several years. The government re-employed him after he superannuated from the service.

