Umesh Sinha re-employed as Deputy Election Commissioner post retirement

Senior IAS officer Umesh Sinha has been re-employed on Monday in the Election Commission as the deputy election commissioner after his retirement, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment Mr. Sinha on a contract basis for one year with effect from January 1, 2020, and up to December 31, 2020, the order said.

Mr. Sinha, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was working as the secretary general in the Election Commission.