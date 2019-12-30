National

Umesh Sinha re-employed as Deputy Election Commissioner post retirement

Deputy Election Commissioner of India Umesh Sinha. File

Deputy Election Commissioner of India Umesh Sinha. File   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

more-in

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment Mr. Sinha on a contract basis for one year with effect from January 1, 2020, and up to December 31, 2020

Senior IAS officer Umesh Sinha has been re-employed on Monday in the Election Commission as the deputy election commissioner after his retirement, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment Mr. Sinha on a contract basis for one year with effect from January 1, 2020, and up to December 31, 2020, the order said.

Mr. Sinha, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was working as the secretary general in the Election Commission.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 6:36:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/umesh-sinha-re-employed-as-deputy-election-commissioner-post-retirement/article30433915.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY