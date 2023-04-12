ADVERTISEMENT

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad brought to Naini jail in Prayagraj, to be produced in court on Thursday

April 12, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Prayagraj

He will be produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam on Thursday.

PTI

A Prayagraj Development Authority bulldozer demolishes Arms shopkeeper Safdar Ali’s properties in the Chakiya area, in Prayagraj, on March 2, 2023. Ali is said to be a close aid of Atiq Ahmad.  | Photo Credit: ANI

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad on Wednesday was brought to the Naini Central Jail here from Sabarmati prison in Gujarat, officials said.

Ahmad reached the jail at around 6 p.m., they said.

He will be produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam on Thursday in the Umesh Pal murder case.

"Due to delay, he could not be produced in the court today," a senior police official said.

Ahmad's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, who is brought to Naini jail from Bareilly, will also be produced in the court in the same case.

