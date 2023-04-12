Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad brought to Naini jail in Prayagraj, to be produced in court on Thursday

April 12, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Prayagraj

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad on Wednesday was brought to the Naini Central Jail here from Sabarmati prison in Gujarat, officials said.

Ahmad reached the jail at around 6 p.m., they said.

He will be produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam on Thursday in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Also Read |I am being harassed in Sabarmati Jail: gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed

"Due to delay, he could not be produced in the court today," a senior police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmad's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, who is brought to Naini jail from Bareilly, will also be produced in the court in the same case.