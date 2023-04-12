HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad brought to Naini jail in Prayagraj, to be produced in court on Thursday

He will be produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam on Thursday.

April 12, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Prayagraj

PTI
A Prayagraj Development Authority bulldozer demolishes Arms shopkeeper Safdar Ali’s properties in the Chakiya area, in Prayagraj, on March 2, 2023. Ali is said to be a close aid of Atiq Ahmad. 

A Prayagraj Development Authority bulldozer demolishes Arms shopkeeper Safdar Ali’s properties in the Chakiya area, in Prayagraj, on March 2, 2023. Ali is said to be a close aid of Atiq Ahmad.  | Photo Credit: ANI

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad on Wednesday was brought to the Naini Central Jail here from Sabarmati prison in Gujarat, officials said.

Ahmad reached the jail at around 6 p.m., they said.

ALSO READ
ED conducts searches in money laundering case against Atiq Ahmed

He will be produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam on Thursday in the Umesh Pal murder case.

"Due to delay, he could not be produced in the court today," a senior police official said.

Ahmad's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, who is brought to Naini jail from Bareilly, will also be produced in the court in the same case.

ALSO READ
I am being harassed in Sabarmati Jail: gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed

Related stories

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.