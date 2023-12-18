GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Umesh Pal murder accused dies of heart failure in U.P. hospital

Murder accused and slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s aide Nafees Biryani died of heart failure on December 18

December 18, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Prayagraj

PTI

Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's aide Nafees Biryani, who was lodged in jail in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, died of heart failure, police said on December 18. The 50-year-old died at the SRN Hospital on December 17 evening, a statement issued by the Prayagraj Police said.

According to doctors, prima facie the cause of death is heart failure.

The body has been sent for ‘post-mortem.’

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, along with his two security guards were shot dead on February 25, 2023. The car that was used during the attack allegedly belonged to Biryani.

On the complaint of Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered in Dhumanganj police station against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, Atiq's two sons, his aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine other associates.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in Pragyaraj on April 15 this year.

