Umbrella body of civil society groups announces support for INDIA bloc 

September 30, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

The INDIA bloc on Friday received the support of an umbrella body of civil society groups called the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan. The announcement was made. at a meeting in Delhi attended by several opposition leaders. They will start a drive from October 2 to mobilise 1.25 lakh volunteers who will then campaign in 125-150 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Speaking at the conclusion of the day-long National Convention for ‘Democracy, Secularism and Social Justice’, political activist Yogendra Yadav said that with INDIA bloc’s emergence, the country has an alternative to the BJP.

The Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh, Mr. Yadav said, ensures electoral victories for the BJP. “While, we are not saying that we will become RSS for the INDIA bloc. We aim to provide selfless and unconditional support, providing a cultural grounding for electoral politics,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The work, he said, will start from Wardha, in Gujarat on October 2nd. We will gear up for a battle both in the short term and long term. “We have come together to defeat the BJP and their allies, both visible and invisible. The most potent tool for this is the INDIA bloc. We pledge to support the candidates of the bloc and to work towards ensuring their victory,” Mr. Yadav said.

Truth army

He said, the group has identified 125 to 150 places across the country, where they will devote their energies to defeat the BJP. “We will have a truth army to counter BJP’s troll army. This “truth army” will be faceless but you will see their impact,” he added. In all 18 political parties, many of which are not part of the INDIA bloc yet and around 50 civil society groups participated in the event.

Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary CPI(M), D Raja, General Secretary CPI, Congress leader Digvijay Singh, CPI(ML) General Secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya and SP senior leader Javed Ali Khan were among the speakers at the event.

Both Mr. Bhattacharya and Mr. Singh were critical of the inertia in the INDIA bloc in hitting the road and taking the political fight to the people. “No people’s movement has taken place under the banner of the INDIA alliances.

The desired results can’t be achieved till INDIA goes to the people,” Mr. Bhattacharya said. Mr. Singh agreed with him. He said that the bloc has little time in hand. “We have only six-months. If we do not start fighting on the ground, it will not work,” he said. Mr. Raja also speaking in a similar vein said that action is of paramount importance. Mr. Yechury said, patriotism requires that we get the BJP out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT