GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Umar Khalid amplified false narrative on social media, Delhi Police tells court

Delhi Police argues Umar Khalid amplified false narrative through social media in 2020 Delhi riots case bail plea

April 10, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Umar Khalid. File

Umar Khalid. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Delhi Police told a court in New Delhi on April 9 that former JNU student Umar Khalid amplified a false narrative in his favour through social media, completing its arguments against his bail plea in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Mr. Khalid is an accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. He has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The arguments against Mr. Khalid’s bail plea were made on April 9 before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said Mr. Khalid’s mobile phone data revealed he was in contact with some actors, politicians, activists and celebrities and sent them some links by certain news portals against the Delhi Police.

These links were sent with a request to share them on their social media accounts to set a particular narrative and amplify it.

Delhi violence | When the Centre cannot hold — on communal fault lines, state apathy and hope that lingers amidst despair

Citing his chats with these people — who have a considerable social media following — Mr. Prasad said Mr. Khalid amplified his narrative as part of a conspiracy.

The SPP also played a video clip in the court, where Mr. Khalid’s father was being interviewed by a news portal.

The SPP said his father told the portal that they did not have faith in the Supreme Court. “They don’t have faith in the Supreme Court, and, therefore they came to the trial court. This is how they are creating a narrative [in his favour],” he said.

The SPP said Mr. Khalid had requested members of a WhatsApp group to schedule protests after a particular top court proceeding.

He also rejected the contention of Mr. Khalid seeking parity with other co-accused, who have been granted bail.

The matter has been posted for April 10 for rebuttal by Mr. Khalid’s counsel.

Mr. Khalid and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law UAPA and several provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Related Topics

Delhi / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.