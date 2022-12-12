Umar Khalid allowed interim bail for sister’s wedding

December 12, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Student leader Umar Khalid allowed interim bail of one week by a Delhi court on December 12, 2022. Khalid, who is a jail since September 2020, is facing trial in the larger conspiracy case of 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. He had sought bail for his sister’s wedding schedule at the end of this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khalid was granted bail for one week by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat. The bail period is between December 23 to 30th. Khalid will have to surrender on December 30.

Khalid had applied interim bail in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case against him and further to attend his sister’s wedding. The bail was initially sought for two weeks.

Khalid, represented by advocate Trideep Pais, told the court that he is ready to abide by any conditions for the bail. The same includes sharing his live location and not interacting with media. The detailed court order on conditions imposed on the bail was awaited till the time of filing this report.

Earlier, responding to court’s notice on Khalid’s release, Delhi police, last month, has said that his release is likely to cause ‘unrest’ in the society and hence the bail should be denied. The police’s response also mentioned that Khalid may spread fake information, once given bail. The police also maintained that Khalid’s parents are capable of making all necessary arrangements for his sister’s wedding because both his parents are working.

To mention, the Delhi High Court on October 18th this year had rejected the bail plea of Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots case.

“We don’t find any merit in the bail plea,” the High Court said while dismissing plea of Mr. Khalid who has been charged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly being one of the ‘masterminds’ and instigator behind the 2020 riots.

ADVERTISEMENT