Uma Bharti praises Nitish Kumar for ban on liquor sale, but says he is no alternative to Modi

PM Modi is a creation of God and people are with him, Uma Bharti said

PM Modi is a creation of God and people are with him, Uma Bharti said

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on September 10 lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for implementing the prohibition on liquor sale in his State, but said he can not be an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is a “creation of God”.

Ms. Bharti, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, has been demanding a total ban on liquor in the BJP-ruled State for long.

“Nitish Kumar has at least shown the courage to implement total prohibition in his State,” she said, speaking to reporters at her residence.

To a question on whether Mr. Kumar, who recently parted ways with the BJP and has sought unity of Opposition parties, would emerge as an alternative to Mr. Modi, Ms. Bharti said, “He won't be able to do that, as there is no question of [anyone] becoming an alternative to Mr. Modi who is a unique person and such a man rarely comes along.

"Moreover, he [Mr. Modi] is a creation of God and people are with him,” the former Union minister added.

Also Read | ‘Dry’ Bihar to turn liquor bottles into glass bangles

But Mr. Kumar's efforts will strengthen the Opposition, and as Mr. Modi himself has said the country needs strong Opposition as it is good for democracy, Ms. Bharti further said.

Welcoming Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's willingness to restrict the sale of liquor in the State, she said her planned awareness campaign against liquor with women's participation on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) will be held in coordination with the State Government.

Women will raise awareness on the issue by sitting by Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the State capital, she said.

Ms. Bharti has been protesting against liquor sale in the State for a long time citing the sufferings of women and their demand for prohibition.

She also criticised her close aide Pritam Singh Lodhi for his objectionable remarks against the Brahmin community and said she scolded him and asked him to apologise to State BJP president V.D. Sharma over the issue.

The BJP, however, expelled Mr. Lodhi from the party even after he apologised.

On the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party alleging corruption in the Poshan-Aahar nutrition scheme of the M.P. Government, Ms. Bharti said Mr. Chouhan had already made a statement and she would not comment on the issue.