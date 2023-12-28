GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ULFA pro-talks faction to sign memorandum of settlement with Centre, Assam government 

The other faction led by Paresh Baruah known as ULFA-I has not joined the peace process. Mr. Baruah is said to be in Myanmar.

December 28, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
ULFA pro-talks faction leader Arabinda Rajkhowa.

ULFA pro-talks faction leader Arabinda Rajkhowa. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Assam government are expected to sign a memorandum of settlement with the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on Friday, a Ministry official said on December 28.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and 16 leaders of the pro-talks faction of the ULFA, headed by Arabinda Rajkhowa, are likely be present at the signing of the peace pact at North Block on December 29.

The group joined the peace talks in 2011.

The ULFA was born during the Assam Agitation of 1979 demanding a sovereign State for the Assamese people. 

The settlement is likely to take care of a host of long-standing political, economic and social issues concerning Assam, besides providing cultural safeguards and land rights to the indigenous people.

