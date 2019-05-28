ULFA-I: won’t use bombs in public places

The anti-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom, or ULFA-Independent, has said it would never use bombs in public places.
This follows the outrage over the grenade attack in Guwahati on May 15, for which the outlawed outfit’s chief Paresh Baruah apologised in messages to some media outlets in Assam. The attack injured 12 people, including two Shashastra Seema Bal personnel.
“The attack was aimed at security forces... But some indigenous Assamese people got injured too. We promise not to use explosives in public places again,” Mr. Baruah said.
