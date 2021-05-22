ULFA-I releases ONGC employee in Nagaland

He was abducted from oil rig in Assam a month ago

The outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on May 22 released an employee of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited abducted from an oil rig in Assam a month ago.

An Army spokesperson said ONGC junior technician Ritul Saikia was released at Lungwa village in Nagaland’s Mon district on the India-Myanmar border. A joint team of army and State police escorted him to district headquarters Mon.

Five gunmen had abducted Mr. Saikia and two other ONGC employees from the oil rig in Charaideo district on April 21. The other two – junior technician Mohini Mohan Gogoi and junior engineering assistant Alakesh Saikia – were rescued after an encounter near the Myanmar border on April 24.

Following the encounter, the ULFA-I had said the Indian armed forces had in “all probability” killed the junior technician. However, it transpired later that the outfit was keeping him hostage for negotiating a deal with the ONGC.

Mr. Saikia was released two days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to ULFA-I “commander-in-chief” Paresh Baruah to release him. The latter responded by saying the hostage would be released within four days.

The ULFA-I on May 15 declared a three-month unilateral ceasefire, the second time it has done so since 2005.

This has raised hopes that the outfit, Assam’s only armed group not disbanded or pursuing peace talks, would come for talks.

“ULFA-I is a depleted force and under pressure because of the situation in Myanmar,” an Assam police officer said, declining to be quoted.

The ULFA-I had on earlier occasions refused to talk truce until the Union government agreed to discuss the issue of Assam’s sovereignty.