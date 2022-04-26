Ukrainians have a right to defend themselves, says Norwegian Foreign Minister

Democracies are being threatened all over the world, says Anniken Huitfeldt

Norway has been at the forefront of solving international conflicts and civil war like conditions all over the world. In the past, it has played constructive role in theatres as diverse as Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Venezuela. But the crisis in Ukraine is different. The conflict is taking place inside Europe and Russia is a neighbour of Norway. Norway’s role in Europe in the current condition is crucial as the country will advance the cause of renewable energy in Europe which continues to rely on Russian energy. By partnering Europe’s turn to renewable energy, Norway is expected to play a strategic role to force Russia come to the negotiating table. Foreign Minster Anniken Huitfeldt has been at the forefront of her country’s response to the Ukraine crisis. In January Norway held the rotating Presidency of the UNSC when Ms Huitfeldt personally steered the global body. In Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, Ms Huitfeldt spoke of concerns over energy dependence and the threat to democracies. Excerpts.

What is Norway’s position on the Ukraine crisis?

We are a neighbouring country of Russia and we usually had a friendly relation and there was a lot of cooperation with Russia but this situation has changed a lot of our relationship because we cannot accept the clear breach of the international order that the conflict represents. So, we are working with other countries, as well as in the United Nations Security Council in condemnation of Russia. Consequences of this invasion cannot be accepted and the Ukrainian people have a right to defend themselves.

What is Norway doing to reduce Europe’s dependence on energy?

Norway is an energy producing country. So, we are trying to provide the European market with as much energy as possible during the current crisis. There is a lot of energy cooperation going on with Norwegian companies and Indian companies especially in renewables which is one of my main point of coming to India. When we look at Ukraine and their right to defend themselves and when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine – I think it has something to do with the fact that Ukraine is a democracy. Democracy is a threat to all autocracies. Democracies are being threatened all over the world and India given the fact that India is the largest democracy in the world, I would like to work closely with India. The purpose of my visit is to understand how can we collaborate with likeminded democracies to defend democracies..

Do you think there are enough safeguards for democracy in India?

I will discuss the condition for democracies all over the world with the Indian side. Democracies should always protect minorities’ rights. Religious minorities, press freedom and also the freedom of the civil society are important parts of the open society.

What is Norway planning in weaning India away from traditional energy sources?

We can intensify our investment in renewable energy in India. The first part of my visit included a visit to a rooftop [system] at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to harvest solar energy. This was a venture between a Norwegian investment fund and an Indian business house. I think this is the way to go forward to mobilise resources for renewable energy. Our cooperation is clean, green and human centric.

Why is there no consensus on clean energy in Europe as Russia continues to supply energy to Europe, especially Germany?

Germany has set very clear target regarding the renewable energy. They have also reduced the reliance on Russian gas supply from 55 to 40% – that’s a lot in two months. But we do have a common strategy in Europe, and we stand united. We have to develop together in wind, LNG and carbon-capture and storage where we have certainly a role to play.

Norway has played a role in peace building in Sri Lanka. What can your side do to help Sri Lanka in the present crisis?

It’s terrible to see the economic situation there. We have more or less taken the same position as India trying to assist the people. We are happy that the Sri Lankan authorities have begun serious negotiation with the IMF. We are following the evolving situation closely.

Can Norway assist Sri Lanka in securing an international financial package?

We will assist Sri Lanka both bilaterally as well as ensure contribution from multilateral partners like the UN, World Bank.

Are you taking up human rights with your Indian counterpart?

I think human rights should be defended everywhere. My visit, of course, will focus on Ukraine but we also have to focus on another refugee crisis in the world. We hosted talks with the Taliban and before arriving here, I visited a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh.

Will you place pressure on Myanmar to address the Rohingya crisis?

It is very difficult. We have been trying do something in Myanmar and that is why we are present there. When I chaired the Security Council – that was in January – we had a human rights worker who made a presentation about the challenges in Myanmar. We are working very closely with India in the Security Council.