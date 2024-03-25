Ukrainian Minister invokes Mahatma Gandhi for Indian backing

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said on Monday that supporting Ukraine’s cause translates into supporting Gandhian ideals. The Minister announced in a recorded video message that he will be visiting India this week. Mr. Kuleba described India and Ukraine as two big democracies that will forge a stronger partnership.
“When Ukraine faced the Russian invasion two years ago, very few people believed we would survive, but we persisted and we will succeed in defending our freedom and independence. According to Gandhi, the future depends on what we do in the present. Hence supporting Ukraine today means supporting freedom and independence. Supporting the legacy of the great Mahatma,” said Mr. Kuleba.
Mr. Kuleba also extended greetings for Holi and said: “Today India celebrates Holi, the most beautiful and colourful spring holiday. I wish everyone a happy Holi!”
