Ukrainian Minister ‘invokes Gandhi’ for Indian backing

March 25, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said on Monday that supporting Ukraine’s cause translates into supporting Gandhian ideals. The Minister announced in a recorded video message that he will be visiting India this week. Mr. Kuleba described India and Ukraine as two big democracies that will forge a stronger partnership.

“When Ukraine faced the Russian invasion two years ago, very few people believed we would survive, but we persisted and we will succeed in defending our freedom and independence. According to Gandhi, the future depends on what we do in the present. Hence supporting Ukraine today means supporting freedom and independence. Supporting the legacy of the great Mahatma,” said Mr. Kuleba.

Mr. Kuleba also extended greetings for Holi and said: “Today India celebrates Holi, the most beautiful and colourful spring holiday. I wish everyone a happy Holi!”

The Hindu had reported about the Ukrainian Foreign Minister’s plan to visit New Delhi which comes as India has been invited to participate in a peace conference in Switzerland that will attempt a new initiative to end the war in Ukraine.

“Ukraine and India are two big democracies. I am certain, we are set to be good partners and friends. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the great Mahatma, was one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century. His ideal and final goals were freedom and independence and this is exactly what Ukrainians are fighting for today - freedom and independence,” said Mr. Kuleba.

Prime Minister Modi and Mr. Zelenskyy have spoken over the phone. In addition, the Indian NSA Ajit Doval and Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s office also held a discussion over the phone on March 16.